Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $32,000 in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iqvia in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,982,000. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Iqvia by 25.0% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,760,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Iqvia by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 253,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,876,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Iqvia by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,751,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $184.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.35.

IQV stock opened at $107.14 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.78.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 740,828 shares of company stock valued at $121,469,155. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

