Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $34,000 in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in IDEX by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

IEX opened at $131.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $178.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.70.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

