Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $40,000 in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,341,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,345,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,407 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,329 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,404,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,613,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.85. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $77.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 65.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

