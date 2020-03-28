Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $44,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

VV opened at $116.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.45. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

