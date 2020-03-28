Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 40,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 121,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 26.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 121,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,607,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,747,000 after purchasing an additional 704,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE:BWA opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. ValuEngine lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.