Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $8,216,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $16,026,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,519,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,419,000 after buying an additional 206,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $739,000. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Argus increased their target price on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BTI opened at $32.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.6721 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.13%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

