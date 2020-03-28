Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 4,072.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.70. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 59.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez purchased 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $98,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,035.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $112,424.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,477 shares in the company, valued at $554,679.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of NCR from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $34.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

