Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of OneMain by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of OneMain by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 54,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of OneMain by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 10,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.23 per share, with a total value of $392,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,633,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,312,950.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $71,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,039.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 53,520 shares of company stock worth $1,527,271. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

OMF opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 19.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $2.83 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

