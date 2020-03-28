Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,487,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA stock opened at $216.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.53. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $295.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.6018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $7.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.