Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $1,025,434.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 291,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total transaction of $50,008,412.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,571 shares of company stock worth $65,442,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $136.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $226.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.37.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

