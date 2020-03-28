Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Novartis by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,317 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Novartis by 773.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,841,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,662 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Novartis by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,027 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,735,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Novartis by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,350,000 after purchasing an additional 956,800 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $182.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

