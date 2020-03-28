Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 141 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total value of $2,150,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,214 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,957 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $223.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.76. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.25 and a 52 week high of $299.06.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.11.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

