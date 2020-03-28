Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 2,052 Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 879.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 5,268.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

NYSE MOS opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mosaic news, VP Bruce M. Bodine purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,420.00. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,810. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

