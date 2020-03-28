Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $33,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

MBB opened at $110.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.35. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $110.48.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

