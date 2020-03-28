Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 976.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000.

Shares of SPHB opened at $29.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average is $42.82.

