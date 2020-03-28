Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Rogers from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.67.

Shares of ROG opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.94. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $206.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.87 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.