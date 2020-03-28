Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $39,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $97.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.07. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.63 and a 52-week high of $162.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.5326 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

