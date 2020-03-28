Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,070.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,878,000 after purchasing an additional 740,633 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,590,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,179,000 after purchasing an additional 180,422 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.1% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,567,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,273,000 after purchasing an additional 144,262 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.18.

NYSE MCO opened at $220.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.21. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $287.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,394. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.