Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 234 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $217,582,000 after acquiring an additional 552,172 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,344,429 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $201,355,000 after acquiring an additional 548,012 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $62,955,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,192,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $478,124,000 after acquiring an additional 205,113 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 233,426 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after acquiring an additional 143,606 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK stock opened at $124.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.59 and a 200-day moving average of $137.56. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Splunk from $156.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total transaction of $37,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,550,981.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $801,444.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,769,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,024 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,578 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.