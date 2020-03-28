Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PBHC opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $45.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of -0.38.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

