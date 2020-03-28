Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) Position Reduced by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Perdoceo Education worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,773 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 226.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 710,414 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 480,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,086,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,533,000 after purchasing an additional 287,532 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $719.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $158.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

