Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Performance Food Group from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 3,987 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.46 per share, with a total value of $209,158.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,666.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 4,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $214,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,614.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,690,408 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $653,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,868 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $113,867,000 after acquiring an additional 32,770 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,820,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $93,728,000 after acquiring an additional 89,846 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,731 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $88,531,000 after acquiring an additional 209,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $70,777,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.