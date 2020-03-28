Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 1,627.3% from the February 27th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.37. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 45.36%. This is an increase from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.