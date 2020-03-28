PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Up 1,608.0% in March

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a growth of 1,608.0% from the February 27th total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE PGP opened at $7.52 on Friday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 963.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 29,362 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

