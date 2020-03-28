Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS)

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ALERUS FINL COR/SH’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

ALRS stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 55,239 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 102,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,759,000.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

