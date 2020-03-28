Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WNEB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

WNEB stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $170.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,768,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.