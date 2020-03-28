Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Esquire Financial in a report released on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Esquire Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on ESQ. ValuEngine upgraded Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Esquire Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ESQ opened at $14.70 on Thursday. Esquire Financial has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $114.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

