Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $53.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.92 million.

HBNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of HBNC opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $403.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $19.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In other news, Director Dennis Kuhn sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $72,605.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,278.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,116,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 355,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 353,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 92,917 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

