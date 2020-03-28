Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kearny Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kearny Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KRNY. TheStreet cut Kearny Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

KRNY stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.50. Kearny Financial has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $39.16 million for the quarter. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 16.78%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Catherine A. Lawton acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,257 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

