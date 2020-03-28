Piper Sandler Comments on Associated Banc Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Associated Banc in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASB. Raymond James upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

NYSE:ASB opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,066,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,367,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,342,000 after purchasing an additional 920,429 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 342.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 669,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 518,159 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 891,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 431,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,619,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,723,000 after purchasing an additional 422,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at $398,358.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. Insiders have bought 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,170 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.