Piper Sandler Comments on TCF Financial Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for TCF Financial in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TCF Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.64.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In other news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCF. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 142.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 348,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 205,044 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $5,710,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in TCF Financial by 1,196.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 277,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 256,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

