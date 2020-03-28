Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $15.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $10,208,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 597,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 52,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 17,607 shares during the period. Southside Capital LLC increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 19,607 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

