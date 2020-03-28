Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.03 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OSBC. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $196.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $13.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

