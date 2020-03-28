Piper Sandler Weighs in on Chemung Financial Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Chemung Financial in a report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.12). Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHMG. DA Davidson raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemung Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

CHMG stock opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $50.81. The firm has a market cap of $155.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Bentley purchased 7,500 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $195,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karl Francis Krebs purchased 3,372 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $86,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,401 shares in the company, valued at $165,145.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $283,856. Insiders own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

