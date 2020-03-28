Piper Sandler Weighs in on Columbia Financial Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Columbia Financial in a report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $56.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26. Columbia Financial has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $7,611,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 282,168 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 142,475 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 120,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 93,700 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Randall acquired 2,650 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $42,082.00. Also, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van acquired 5,825 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,908.50. Insiders have bought 28,475 shares of company stock worth $449,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

