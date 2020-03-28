Piper Sandler Weighs in on First Bank’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $134.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.49. First Bank has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $11.82.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.28%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Bank by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in First Bank by 740.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Bank by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Bank by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

