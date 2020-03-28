Piper Sandler Weighs in on Nicolet Bankshares Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Nicolet Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.78 million for the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 11.21%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NCBS. BidaskClub raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $53.08 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $47.34 and a 52 week high of $75.99. The firm has a market cap of $560.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,563,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

