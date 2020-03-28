Piper Sandler Weighs in on Nike Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Nike in a research report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nike’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on Nike in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

Shares of NKE opened at $83.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.66 and its 200-day moving average is $93.61.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $1,675,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,628,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 452.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 107,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 87,697 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 0.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 5.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 3.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

