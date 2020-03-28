Piper Sandler Weighs in on Valley National Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on VLY. Stephens upgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

NYSE:VLY opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%.

In related news, Director Jennifer W. Steans purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald H. Janis purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $48,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,365.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,560. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 577.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,886,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,228,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,229 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,066,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,626,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

