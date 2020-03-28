Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,897,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 3.05% of Arbutus Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 710.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34,005 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 10,628.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 43,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 42,940 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

ABUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.35.

Shares of ABUS opened at $1.21 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma Corp has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,517.15% and a negative return on equity of 298.87%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Corp will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

