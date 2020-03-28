Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 545.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,154 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of InterXion worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INXN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in InterXion by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,389,000 after buying an additional 1,775,469 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of InterXion during the fourth quarter valued at $132,238,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterXion by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,147,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,981 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of InterXion during the fourth quarter valued at $79,979,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterXion during the fourth quarter valued at $60,486,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INXN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

NYSE:INXN opened at $77.41 on Friday. InterXion Holding NV has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $102.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 109.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

InterXion Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

