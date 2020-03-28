Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 402,250 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 6,070.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,250 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.68% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4,860.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hollysys Automation Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.44. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $756.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $170.11 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

