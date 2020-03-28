Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Position in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,444 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.45% of Addus Homecare worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Addus Homecare by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Addus Homecare by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Addus Homecare during the 3rd quarter worth $2,037,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Addus Homecare by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Addus Homecare by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 146,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after buying an additional 55,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $2,398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,108,743.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $65,531.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,236.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,490. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADUS opened at $66.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.19. Addus Homecare Co. has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $104.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.10.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

