Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 471,654 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 915.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $17.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 94.93% and a negative net margin of 186.37%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Insmed from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Insmed from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

