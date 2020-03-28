Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.28 and its 200-day moving average is $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra decreased their target price on Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.18.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

