Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 182,672 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Nevro worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVRO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Nevro by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nevro by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nevro from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Nevro from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.77.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $2,128,108.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $90.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Nevro Corp has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $148.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 49.96% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

