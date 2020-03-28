Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $5.34 Million in Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 136,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,310,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

OTCMKTS RLMD opened at $33.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.61. Relmada Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $52.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RLMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.