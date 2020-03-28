Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 758,984 Shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 7,426.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 769,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 758,984 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Infinera by 706.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,053,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,910 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,785,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,272,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Infinera by 282.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,015,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 750,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Infinera by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,922,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,264,000 after buying an additional 550,675 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Infinera news, major shareholder Optical Holdings L.P. Oaktree acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Fund Gp, Llc acquired 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $13,984,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on INFN. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.76.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. Infinera Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Infinera had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $384.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infinera Corp. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

