Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 144,286 Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 144,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 2,925.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Boot Barn from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.23. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.