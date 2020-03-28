Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 104.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,985 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Appian worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 270.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,293 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 232,713 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $955,000. Institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.32. Appian Corp has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $63.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $68.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mulligan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $1,071,166. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

